Weight-loss drugs worth $1.3 million mysteriously stolen in Britain

·29·World
Weight-loss drugs worth $1.3 million mysteriously stolen in Britain

In Great Britain, three criminals were sentenced to prison for stealing popular $1.3 million (£944,544) worth of Mounjaro weight-loss drugs from a pharmaceutical hub. This was reported by The Telegraph .

According to the investigation, 55-year-old Mark Harding, 59-year-old Robert Townsend, and 44-year-old Peter Costello entered a pharmaceutical facility in St Albans, Hertfordshire, on January 24 via the air conditioning system, broke into a refrigerated storage room, and removed the drugs.

On July 8, Judge Jonathan Mann sentenced all three defendants to 5 years and 3 months in prison. Videos presented in court revealed that they had sprayed black paint on some surveillance cameras.

According to the investigation, the crime was meticulously planned in advance. Townsend acted as a lookout during the incident and had scouted the facility a week prior. All three suspects were arrested on February 11.

Police found thousands of pounds sterling hidden in the homes of Harding and Townsend. Nearly £35,000was confiscated from Harding's home, and £19,900 from Townsend's. The court noted that these funds may have been proceeds from the sale of the stolen drugs.

The total value of the stolen drugs is £944,544 , and they have not yet been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

United KingdomCrimeMounjaroPharmaceuticalsTheft
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