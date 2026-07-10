Are There Secret Nuclear Weapons in Space? Scientists Have Found an Answer

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Are There Secret Nuclear Weapons in Space? Scientists Have Found an Answer

Concerns about the possibility of hidden nuclear weapons in space have returned to the agenda. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have introduced a new technology that allows for the detection of nuclear weapons hidden on satellites. Experts believe this is the first publicly announced method for remotely inspecting weapons of mass destruction in space.

It is reported that under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, the deployment of nuclear weapons in Earth's orbit is prohibited. However, until now, there has been no reliable way to determine whether such weapons are present on satellites.

The technology proposed by MIT scientist Areg Danagulyan is seen as a solution to this problem. His specialized sensor system approaches a suspicious satellite at a safe distance and records the radioactive particles emitted from it.

According to the study, a large sensor can detect nuclear materials with 99 percent accuracy if it monitors from a distance of about 4 kilometers for one week. If the distance is reduced to 1000 meters or multiple compact sensors are used, the inspection time can be reduced to a few hours.

The device works by detecting neutrons emitted from radioactive elements such as uranium and plutonium. The scientist published the results of his research in the prestigious Nature scientific journal.

Experts remind us that nuclear explosions in space are not a new threat to humanity. For example, in 1962, the United States tested a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear device in orbit. As a result of this experiment, a number of satellites were disabled, and strong radiation effects were observed.

Today, concerns about the arms race in space are intensifying again. In particular, the launch of Russia's 'Kosmos-2553' satellite in 2022 caused various speculations among Western nations. Some U.S. officials do not rule out the possibility that this apparatus could be used to test anti-satellite nuclear technologies in the future. Russia has not officially acknowledged these accusations.

Dr. Danagulyan emphasizes that this technology has not yet become a fully practical system. For now, he has proven that it is scientifically possible to create such detectors. The next stage requires support from governments, scientific centers, and international organizations to implement this project.

Experts believe that if the technology is implemented, it could become an important tool for strengthening international control over space armament and building trust between countries.

Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyAreg DanagulyanNatureUnited StatesKosmos-2553
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