Another major street in Tashkent to be closed: Warning to drivers

·19·Uzbekistan
Another major street in Tashkent to be closed: Warning to drivers

Vehicle traffic on a section of Aviasozlar Street, located in the Yashnobod district of Tashkent, will be temporarily restricted. This was announced by Veolia Energy Tashkent.

According to the company, the restriction will be in effect from 08:00 on July 11 to 06:00 on July 31. During this period, work will be carried out to upgrade main heating networks and replace old pipes.

It is noted that the repair work is being conducted to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality heat supply for the capital's residents during the autumn-winter season. To comply with safety requirements during the construction process, a specific section of Aviasozlar Street will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.

In this regard, drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance and use detour roads to avoid potential traffic congestion. The company apologized to residents for the temporary inconvenience caused.

As a reminder, repair work is currently ongoing on another major street in the capital — Mustaqillik Avenue. For this reason, temporary traffic restrictions have also been introduced in that area. The Road Safety Service is asking drivers to plan their travel routes in advance.

TashkentAviasozlarVeolia Energy TashkentMustaqillik
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