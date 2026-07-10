Shortage in Higher Education: Up to 200 Students per Teacher

·0·Society
Shortage in Higher Education: Up to 200 Students per Teacher

A serious problem regarding the shortage of professors and instructors and excessive workloads has been identified in Uzbekistan's higher education institutions. A new report published by the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Education has clearly highlighted a massive imbalance in the higher education system. Zamin.uz presents the alarming details of the situation.

Only 61,000 teachers for 1.6 million students

Today, the scale of students in the country's higher education system is immense: a total of more than 1.6 million students are studying across the republic. However, the number of professors and instructors available to teach and provide academic supervision stands at only 61,000. These figures vary sharply depending on the type of educational institution.

Workloads by university status: The situation is dire in private institutions

According to the report's data, the average number of students per teacher is distributed as follows:

  • In state universities: an average of 19.1 students per teacher;

  • In branches of foreign universities: an average of 32.9 students per teacher;

  • In non-state (private) educational institutions: an average of 55.3 students per teacher.

It is evident that the actual workload on teachers in private universities is nearly three times higher than in state institutions.

Extreme indicator: 200 students per instructor!

By field of study, the most complex situation is observed in the social sciences and humanities, where there is an average of 44.3 students per instructor. The most favorable and lowest workload was recorded in higher education institutions specializing in arts and sports (8.4).

The most alarming aspect: In some educational institutions, extreme figures have been recorded where a single teacher or instructor is responsible for more than 200 students.

How does this situation affect the quality of education?

Experts and specialists in the field of education warn that such a serious imbalance creates two major problems in higher education:

  1. Loss of opportunity for individual work: A teacher forced to teach hundreds of students at once cannot monitor the progress of each student individually or work with them on a personal level.

  2. Decline in the quality of scientific activity: The entire time and energy of professors and instructors are spent solely on fulfilling massive teaching loads, leaving no opportunity to engage in scientific research.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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