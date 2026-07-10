Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 13

The dollar exchange rate effective for July 13 is expected to rise by approximately 62–63 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12 010 soums.

• Universalbank — 12 010 soums.

• Garantbank — 12 000 soums.

• Asakabank — 12 000 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 12 050 soums.

• NBU — 12 050 soums.

• Aloqabank — 12 050 soums.

• Agrobank — 12 060 soums.

The exchange rate may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rate.