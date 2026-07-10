The procedure for paying 'sick leave' in Uzbekistan is undergoing fundamental changes: new rules from July 1

A major reform is being implemented in the system for assigning and paying benefits for temporary disability (sick leave) in Uzbekistan. Starting July 1, 2026, a completely new procedure will come into force. The system will now be fully digitized, and responsibility for payments will be shared between the employer and the state. Zamin.uz has compiled the most important changes that every employee and employer must know.

Responsibility distribution: Who pays for the first 5 days?

One of the main innovations of the new system is the clear limitation of the payment source. According to it, funds for the period of an employee's illness will be covered as follows:

The first 5 days of illness — paid at the expense of the employer (enterprise or organization).

From the 6th day of illness — payments are fully financed by the State Social Insurance Fund.

How does work experience affect the amount of benefits?

The number of years an employee has worked determines the amount of benefits they will receive. According to the new rule, the following percentages of the average monthly salary will be applied:

For employees with 6 months to 8 years of work experience — 60 percent of the average salary;

For those with more than 8 years of work experience — sick leave benefits will be paid at 80 percent of the average salary.

Who is eligible for benefits and what restrictions have been imposed?

The new procedure pays special attention to socially vulnerable segments of the population. In particular, the calculated benefit amount for persons with Group I and II disabilities and parents with many children will be increased by an additional 20 percent.

At the same time, certain restrictions are being introduced to control state budget and fund resources:

Sick leave benefits can be paid for a maximum of 182 days within one year. When calculating the benefit amount, regardless of the employee's salary, an amount not exceeding 10 times the Minimum Wage will be taken as the basis.

Payment schedule: When will the money arrive?

It has been established that calculations for sick leave will be carried out systematically, twice a month. Benefit payments will reach employees' accounts within the following timeframes:

By the 25th of the current month or by the 10th of the following month.

The new digital system is expected to reduce paperwork and ensure that payments are transparent and reach the recipients on time.