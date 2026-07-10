The procedure for paying 'sick leave' in Uzbekistan is undergoing fundamental changes: new rules from July 1

·0·Uzbekistan
The procedure for paying 'sick leave' in Uzbekistan is undergoing fundamental changes: new rules from July 1

A major reform is being implemented in the system for assigning and paying benefits for temporary disability (sick leave) in Uzbekistan. Starting July 1, 2026, a completely new procedure will come into force. The system will now be fully digitized, and responsibility for payments will be shared between the employer and the state. Zamin.uz has compiled the most important changes that every employee and employer must know.

Responsibility distribution: Who pays for the first 5 days?

One of the main innovations of the new system is the clear limitation of the payment source. According to it, funds for the period of an employee's illness will be covered as follows:

  • The first 5 days of illness — paid at the expense of the employer (enterprise or organization).

  • From the 6th day of illness — payments are fully financed by the State Social Insurance Fund.

How does work experience affect the amount of benefits?

The number of years an employee has worked determines the amount of benefits they will receive. According to the new rule, the following percentages of the average monthly salary will be applied:

  • For employees with 6 months to 8 years of work experience — 60 percent of the average salary;

  • For those with more than 8 years of work experience — sick leave benefits will be paid at 80 percent of the average salary.

Who is eligible for benefits and what restrictions have been imposed?

The new procedure pays special attention to socially vulnerable segments of the population. In particular, the calculated benefit amount for persons with Group I and II disabilities and parents with many children will be increased by an additional 20 percent.

At the same time, certain restrictions are being introduced to control state budget and fund resources:

  1. Sick leave benefits can be paid for a maximum of 182 days within one year.

  2. When calculating the benefit amount, regardless of the employee's salary, an amount not exceeding 10 times the Minimum Wage will be taken as the basis.

Payment schedule: When will the money arrive?

It has been established that calculations for sick leave will be carried out systematically, twice a month. Benefit payments will reach employees' accounts within the following timeframes:

By the 25th of the current month or by the 10th of the following month.

The new digital system is expected to reduce paperwork and ensure that payments are transparent and reach the recipients on time.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A section of Aviasozlar Street in Yashnabad to be closed for 20 daysA section of Aviasozlar Street in Yashnabad to be closed for 20 daysToday, 11:01Rules for filming in Uzbekistan changed: new opportunities for foreign companiesRules for filming in Uzbekistan changed: new opportunities for foreign companiesToday, 10:43Application process for second higher education degree begins: deadlines and conditions specifiedApplication process for second higher education degree begins: deadlines and conditions specifiedToday, 10:34Important change in the judicial system: from August 1, labor disputes will be handled only by specialized judgesImportant change in the judicial system: from August 1, labor disputes will be handled only by specialized judgesToday, 10:31Another major street in Tashkent to be closed: Warning to driversAnother major street in Tashkent to be closed: Warning to driversToday, 01:28Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with French business leaders: new avenues for cooperation are openingSaida Mirziyoyeva meets with French business leaders: new avenues for cooperation are openingYesterday, 23:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degrees
Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degrees