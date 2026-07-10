India reaches a new milestone in smartphone manufacturing: Vivo and Dixon partnership

The Indian government has officially approved an agreement to establish a joint venture between the Chinese brand Vivo and the local company Dixon Technologies. This move is expected to usher in a new era in the country's smartphone manufacturing industry, following in the footsteps of Apple. Through this partnership, India aims to further strengthen its position in the global electronics market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The newly established joint venture will be 51% owned by Dixon, with the remaining 49% held by Vivo. This structure fully complies with India's investment regulations introduced in 2020. Under these rules, investments from countries sharing a land border with India, particularly China, are subject to strict government scrutiny.

A new strategy for Chinese brands

According to TechCrunch, this agreement could become a new model for Chinese smartphone manufacturers to remain stable in the Indian market. In recent years, companies like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have faced a series of tax and regulatory investigations in India. By handing over a controlling stake to a local partner, these brands aim to mitigate political and legal risks.

Currently, while Chinese brands control 72% of the Indian smartphone market, their share in the country's exports is less than 10%. It is worth noting that Apple is the absolute leader in smartphone exports from India, with iPhone devices accounting for 57% of total export volume. The Vivo and Dixon partnership will help address this imbalance.

Manufacturing capacity and export opportunities

According to Dixon Technologies, the new joint venture will have the capacity to produce between 20 million and 22 million smartphones annually. This will not only supply the domestic market but also significantly increase the volume of products delivered to international markets. The facility may manufacture electronics not only for Vivo but also for other brands.

Counterpoint Research analysts believe this deal is mutually beneficial. Vivo has secured a politically safer operating model, while Dixon has expanded its production scale and gained the opportunity to join the ranks of global suppliers. Such partnerships are a key part of the strategy to turn India into the second-largest smartphone manufacturing hub after China.

As a reminder, Vivo maintained its lead in the Indian smartphone market with a 23% share as of the first quarter of this year. Through the new factory and partnership model, the company plans to further strengthen its position and increase its export potential, similar to Apple.