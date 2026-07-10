What will the weather be like this weekend? Important warning from Uzhydromet

·2·Uzbekistan
What will the weather be like this weekend? Important warning from Uzhydromet

Temperatures in Uzbekistan will rise further over the weekend, with intense heat persisting in some regions. According to forecasters, dry and clear weather will prevail across the republic.

According to the "Uzhydromet" forecast, short-term rain with thunderstorms is possible only in mountainous areas, as well as in some parts of the Fergana Valley on July 12.

Daytime temperatures in most regions will be around 37–40 degrees. In the northern, southern, and desert regions, the air is expected to heat up to 41–43 degrees. At night, temperatures will range between 22–27 degrees.

On July 11–12, wind speeds may increase to 13–18 meters per second in some areas. This increases the likelihood of dust storms in certain regions.

Experts have also warned of the risk of flash floods in the foothill and mountainous areas of the Tashkent region, as well as the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana valleys.

In the capital, the weather will also be mostly clear. Daytime temperatures will remain around 38–40 degrees, and nighttime temperatures will be around 23–25 degrees.

According to the forecasters' outlook, the second half of July will also be significantly hotter than usual. By the end of the month, air temperatures could reach 38–43 degrees, and up to 45 degrees in some northern, southern, and desert regions. Therefore, the public is advised to take precautions during the hottest hours of the day.

ЎзбекистонЎзгидрометТошкентФарғона водийси
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