Citizen arrested in Bektemir for drug trafficking via crypto-bots

A major case involving drug trafficking and money laundering through cryptocurrency has been uncovered in Tashkent.

A previously convicted citizen has been arrested in the Bektemir district. He is suspected of organizing the sale of narcotic substances via social media.

According to reports, this scheme covered the entire territory of the republic. Payments from buyers were accepted through automated crypto-bots, after which the funds were converted into crypto-assets.

It is reported that the primary transactions were conducted using Litecoin. This method was used to conceal the payment chain and anonymize the movement of funds.

Since August 2022, 4,490,603 USDT have passed through the suspect's account on the Binance exchange. This amount is estimated to be over 55.7 billion soums.

Law enforcement agencies stated that the operations were managed from Tashkent, and the funds were withdrawn to various anonymous crypto-wallets.

Investigation into the case is currently ongoing. Authorities are examining instances of illegal drug trafficking and the legalization of criminal proceeds.