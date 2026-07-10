Rules for filming in Uzbekistan changed: new opportunities for foreign companies

Uzbekistan has introduced a new financial incentive mechanism to attract foreign film companies to shoot movies in the country.

Now, foreign companies that produce films within the republic will have the opportunity to receive a partial refund of their expenses from the state.

New procedure approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution

By Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 372 dated July 8, 2026, the procedure for a special rebate program for foreign film companies was approved.

The document establishes a mechanism for refunding a portion of expenses related to film production on the territory of Uzbekistan.

This procedure is aimed at making the country a more attractive location for international film producers.

Up to 25 percent of expenses can be refunded

According to the regulation, the amount of compensation is determined based on the volume of approved expenses.

Up to 3 billion soums — 10 percent;

From 3 billion to 5 billion soums — 15 percent;

From 5 billion to 10 billion soums — 20 percent;

Over 10 billion soums — 25 percent.

However, the amount refunded for a single film shall not exceed 4 billion soums.

Application to be submitted via electronic platform

To participate in the rebate program, a foreign film company must submit an application through a special electronic platform.

After the filming work in Uzbekistan is completed, the company must upload documents confirming the incurred expenses to the platform within 60 days.

Decision to be reviewed within 15 business days

Applications will be reviewed by a special commission within 15 business days.

If a positive conclusion is reached, the compensation funds will be transferred to the foreign film company's bank account within 5 business days.

This process can help foreign producers clarify financial planning and implement projects in Uzbekistan more quickly.

Will Uzbekistan become an international film hub?

The main goal of the new procedure is to attract foreign filmmakers to Uzbekistan, increase foreign investment, and support the development of the national film industry.

By combining historical cities, natural landscapes, and new financial incentives, Uzbekistan could become an even more compelling filming location for international movies.