A section of Aviasozlar Street in Yashnabad to be closed for 20 days

A section of Aviasozlar Street in the Yashnabad district of Tashkent will be closed for 20 days.

The restriction will be in effect from 08:00 on July 11 until 06:00 on July 31. This is due to the replacement of a main hot water supply pipeline.

Veolia Energy Tashkent has requested that drivers plan their routes in advance during this period and use detour roads.

Traffic will be restored on the street once the repair work is completed.