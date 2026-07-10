Gas supply to be cut in Tashkent on July 10: two neighborhoods on the list

On July 10, natural gas supply will be temporarily suspended in two districts of Tashkent.

The interruption in gas supply is related to repair work, and gas will be unavailable in the designated areas for several hours.

When will the gas be turned off?

It is reported that the natural gas supply will be temporarily suspended on July 10 from 11:00 to 16:00.

Repair work will be carried out during this time interval.

Which areas will be without gas?

Gas supply will be temporarily suspended at the following locations:

Sergeli district — "Sofdil" neighborhood;

Yangihayot district — "Chortoq" neighborhood.

When will the gas be restored?

According to officials, natural gas supply will be restored once the repair work is completed.

Residents are requested to exercise caution during this period and to follow safety rules when using gas appliances.