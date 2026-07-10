F-16 fighter jet catches fire in Greece (video)

A Greek Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jet made an emergency landing at Zakynthos International Airportdue to a technical malfunction and fire during flight, reported Kouti Pandoras.

According to reports, the aircraft skidded along the runway during landing and subsequently burst into flames. Fortunately, the pilot managed to keep the situation under control and exit the aircraft in time. He was not injured in the incident.

It is noted that the military aircraft was conducting a scheduled training flight over the sea when the incident occurred.

Emergency services arrived at the scene immediately and extinguished the fire shortly after. Greek military officials have launched an official investigation into the causes of the incident.