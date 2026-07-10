Why is he called Lamine Yamal? The history behind the footballer's name

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Why is he called Lamine Yamal? The history behind the footballer's name

A piece of information about Lamine Yamal has piqued the interest of many. The fact is, "Yamal" is not his surname. The footballer's full name is Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana, with Nasraoui being his father's surname and Ebana his mother's.

According to Spanish media, Lamine's parents went through a difficult financial period before he was born. At that time, two people named Lamine and Yamal helped them. Some sources state that they assisted the family with rent-related issues.

The parents did not forget this help. They decided that if they had a child, they would name him after those two individuals. Later, when their son was born, he was named Lamine Yamal.

Today, he is known in the football world by these two names. However, officially, his surnames are Nasraoui and Ebana. This is a common tradition in Spain: a child usually takes both their father's and mother's surnames.

Lamine Yamal's family also has diverse cultural roots. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, is from Morocco, and his mother, Sheila Ebana, is from Equatorial Guinea. The footballer himself was born and raised in Catalonia and chose to play for the Spain national team.

Therefore, the statement that "Lamine Yamal is not his parents' surname" is correct. It is his given name, chosen as a token of gratitude to two people who played an important role in his family's life.

Ламин ЯмалNasrauiEbanaБарселонаИспания термасиМонир Насрауи
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