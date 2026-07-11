Raids to identify debtor vehicles continue in Jizzakh

·1·Society
Raids to identify debtor vehicles continue in Jizzakh

In order to increase the efficiency of collecting debts based on enforcement documents, the Bureau and the regional Traffic Safety Department of the Internal Affairs Directorate conducted joint raids aimed at identifying and searching for vehicles belonging to debtors.

The raids were organized on the central streets of Jizzakh city and carried out by special working groups using modern information systems and technical equipment.

During the operations, 37 vehicles that were on the wanted list were identified. Additionally, 21 debtors voluntarily paid over 30 million soums in debt related to 93 enforcement documents against them via electronic payment systems.

Meanwhile, 16 vehicles for which debts were not settled in a timely manner were impounded in a designated parking area in accordance with established procedures.

Such raid operations will continue regularly throughout the region.

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