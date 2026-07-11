Harry Kane reveals how he maintains his high level at 32

England national team captain Harry Kane has revealed the secret to playing at the highest level and maintaining motivation at the age of 32. The striker says that rather than focusing on big goals, breaking the entire season into smaller tasks gives him the strength for constant growth.

Kane assessed the past season as successful and emphasized that these results are what drive him to strive for even greater heights.

What is the secret to Kane's motivation?

The England captain believes that in any endeavor, a person should set clear, short-term goals for themselves.

"Throughout any activity, you need to have your small motivations, goals, and tasks," he said.

Kane says he views a one-month or six-week period as a separate phase, monitoring how much he can achieve during that time.

Great results start with small steps

The footballer stated that he sets small goals for himself throughout the season. This helps him maintain a consistent level of motivation and avoid burnout from long-term objectives.

According to Kane, every small achievement provides new energy for the next stage.

The past season gave him even more confidence

The striker noted that the past season was very successful in terms of his personal goals.

"That is exactly what gives me the drive to strive for perfection and aim for the highest level to see how much progress I can make in a short time," Kane said.

At 32, the main goal remains unchanged

Harry Kane is showing that age is nothing more than a number. He is still striving to improve his results, remain at the top level, and conquer new peaks.

Kane's approach is simple yet effective: break a big goal into small steps and make yourself better than you were yesterday at every stage.