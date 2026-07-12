Thomas Tuchel criticizes his team after the match against Norway

Although England won the match against Norway, head coach Thomas Tuchel was not satisfied with his team's performance.

He stated that England made too many technical errors during the match and should have performed better in terms of quality of play.

"We made too many technical mistakes. We were lucky today. It's not about mentality here, we just need to play better," said Tuchel.

With this victory, England advanced to the next round. However, the coach's comments suggest that the team needs to draw conclusions not only from the result but also from the quality of their play.