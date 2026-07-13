Apple begins work on iPhone 20: Anniversary smartphone to feature a completely new look

It has been revealed that Apple has begun serious work on its anniversary smartphone, the iPhone 20 (or iPhone XX). Although the launch of this device is still a few years away, the company has already started modernizing its production lines. This information was reported by the well-known insider Fix Focus Digital. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

According to reports, radical changes are expected in the design of the iPhone 20. In particular, the device may return to a full-glass body. It is expected that the titanium and metal frames used in recent generations will be replaced by specially treated glass panels. The production process is said to be similar to the technology used for the first-generation iPhone Air, which was considered revolutionary at the time.

Revolution in screen and FaceID system

One of the main changes in the new model relates to its display. It is speculated that the iPhone 20 will feature a quad-curved screen. This will make the smartphone more comfortable to hold and provide a visually borderless appearance. Also, the technology Apple fans have long been waiting for—placing FaceID sensors entirely under the screen—may finally be implemented in this model.

If this technology is successfully implemented, the current Dynamic Island cutout will be significantly reduced. Only a small hole for the front camera will remain on the screen, while all other sensors will be hidden under the display. This will take the appearance of Apple devices to a completely new level.

Camera and image quality

The smartphone's camera system has not been overlooked either. Apple plans to use new-generation LOFIC sensors in the iPhone 20 model. This technology serves to expand the dynamic range of images. As a result, it will be possible to capture detailed, high-quality photos even in conditions with extremely high or low light levels.

Fix Focus Digital has previously accurately predicted important news in the tech world, including information about the iPhone SE4 and Huawei Pocket 2. The insider also notes that Apple has currently paused work on a foldable iPhone project to focus its efforts on this anniversary version of its classic smartphone.

Given the high demand for Apple products in the market, such major changes in the iPhone 20 will undoubtedly spark great interest among users. While these details are currently considered early leaks, the changes in the company's supply chain indicate the massive scale of the project.