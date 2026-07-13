Petition against Argentina: A new controversy surrounding Messi...

As the 2026 World Cup approaches its decisive stages, the controversy surrounding the Argentina national team is intensifying. A petition demanding the removal of Lionel Messi and his team from the tournament has appeared online, sparking heated discussions among football fans.

What does the petition demand?

The petition is hosted on the website argentinaout.com. It alleges that FIFA and the referees are showing a "favorable attitude" toward the Argentina national team.

The text of the petition calls for Argentina to be disqualified from the 2026 World Cup to ensure "equal opportunities" for other teams.

"If the winner is already decided, why should the rest of the world participate in the championship?" the appeal states.

The site claims that millions of people have supported the petition. However, these figures have not been officially verified by independent sources.

Why are fans dissatisfied?

On social media, some fans claim there have been many controversial decisions in favor of Argentina throughout the 2026 World Cup.

Specifically, they point to the fact that Messi did not receive a red card in the group stage match against Algeria, and that the Argentinians have faced easier opponents in the knockout stages.

Furthermore, the Round of 16 match against Egypt also caused significant debate. In that game, Argentina came back from a 0-2 deficit to win 3-2.

How has Argentina's path unfolded?

The Argentina national team has played very dramatic matches in the knockout stages.

Stage Opponent Result Round of 32 Cape Verde 3:2, in extra time Round of 16 Egypt 3:2, comeback Quarter-final Switzerland 3:1, in extra time Semi-final England July 15

While these results demonstrate character and experience for Argentina fans, they raise new questions for critics.

Are the accusations against FIFA proven?

So far, there is no official proof that FIFA or the referees have deliberately made decisions in favor of Argentina.

Therefore, the opinions in the petition should be viewed as expressions of fan frustration and online debate. Controversial decisions are always a part of football, and when it comes to Messi, Argentina, and a World Cup semi-final, every episode is placed under a microscope.

However, the fact that millions of fans are talking about this is a signal to FIFA: the issue of tournament transparency and trust in refereeing decisions has returned to the agenda.

The Messi factor fuels the debate

Lionel Messi remains one of the central figures of the Argentina national team at the 2026 World Cup. His name is at the center of every controversial episode.

While critics argue that referees are treating Messi more leniently, his supporters see this as simple jealousy and pressure on one of the greatest players in football history.

The truth will be revealed on the pitch: Argentina has not yet reached the final, and a tough semi-final against England lies ahead.

Pressure mounts before the England match

On July 15, the Argentina national team will face England in the 2026 World Cup semi-final. This match was already one of the biggest rivalries of the tournament.

Now, the petition, the debates surrounding the referees, and the criticism directed at Messi have further intensified the pressure surrounding the encounter.

For England, this is a chance to reach the final. For Argentina, it is not only a ticket to the final but also an opportunity to answer the doubts surrounding their victories on the pitch.

What will the online petition change?

Such online petitions usually do not directly influence FIFA's decisions. To disqualify a national team from a tournament, there must be an official violation, a disciplinary case, or a clear legal basis.

Therefore, it is practically impossible to remove Argentina from the World Cup solely due to internet signatures.

However, the buzz around the petition shows something else: fans have begun to demand stricter accountability regarding refereeing, VAR, and tournament transparency.

The main answer will be on the pitch

The controversy surrounding Argentina does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. The petition is on one side, and the results of Messi and his team are on the other.

Now the main question is: can Argentina silence all doubts with their performance in the semi-final against England, or will this conflict escalate further until the final?

In football, the best answer is not a press release, but the scoreboard. On July 15, the pitch may provide answers to many questions.