Joan Laporta praises Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal's performance at the 2026 World Cup

·22·Sport
Joan Laporta praises Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal's performance at the 2026 World Cup

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shared his thoughts on the unfolding events of the 2026 World Cup in North America. The club chief did not hide his admiration for the performances of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the young talents of the Catalan club. Currently in Dallas, Laporta shared his insights ahead of the tournament's decisive stages. This is reported by Goal.com .

Despite being 39 years old, Lionel Messi has already become the true hero of this competition. The Inter Miami forward has scored eight goals in six matches, leading the race for the Golden Boot. According to Goal.com, Laporta described Messi's physical condition and his leadership qualities for the Argentina national team as an "extraordinary phenomenon." Messi has also become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history during this tournament (21 goals).

Messi and the new generation

"Messi's participation in the World Cup is simply incredible. Eight goals, some of which were scored with immense skill. His talent is still shining. The Argentina national team plays for Messi, and they form a cohesive unit. They are lucky to have a player like Leo," Joan Laporta emphasized.

The president also touched upon current Barcelona players, specifically Lamine Yamal, who is shining for the Spain national team. According to him, the success of the club's youth academy graduates on the international stage is a great source of pride for the Catalan institution. It was noted that Lamine Yamal has been named Man of the Match (MVP) several times during the tournament.

"I fully support all 'Barça' players participating in the World Cup. Their success is our success. Lamine is having a fantastic tournament, and Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Pau Cubarsí are also performing very well," said the club leader.

During the conversation, Laporta also expressed positive thoughts about Anthony Gordon, who moved from Newcastle to Barcelona this summer. Gordon, who reached the semi-finals with the England national team, caught the president's attention with his creative play. This is being received as a positive signal for Catalan fans ahead of the new season.

Lionel MessiJoan LaportaБарселонаLamine YamalЖЧ-2026
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