Apple M7 Ultra chip to support record-breaking 1.5 TB of RAM

·37·Technology
Apple M7 Ultra chip to support record-breaking 1.5 TB of RAM

Apple continues to work on its future most powerful processors. According to recent reports, the upcoming M7 Ultra chip will be capable of supporting up to 1.5 TB of RAM. This is the highest figure in the history of Apple Silicon and a significant step toward overcoming the memory limitations the company has faced since transitioning to its own custom chips. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman reports that this innovation will bring Apple computers to the level of the highest-configuration Intel-based Mac Pro model released in 2019. At that time, Intel-based devices supported 1.5 TB of memory, but this figure dropped significantly after Apple switched to its proprietary chips. With the M7 Ultra, the company aims to reclaim the top spot in the professional market.

Technological limitations and new opportunities

A key feature of Apple Silicon chips is that the RAM is integrated directly into the processor die. While this increases data transfer speeds to unprecedented levels, it limits memory capacity. This is because the physical size of the chip only allows for a certain number of memory modules. The M7 Ultra architecture is designed to overcome this barrier.

According to reports, the new Ultra model will support nearly twice as much memory as planned for the M5 Ultra. This creates immense opportunities for professional video editors, 3D rendering specialists, and engineers training AI models. However, the market release of such high-capacity devices remains dependent on several external factors.

Market shortages and pricing issues

Although Apple is technically ready to support 1.5 TB of memory, the situation in the component market could affect its plans. Currently, there is a global shortage of memory chips, which has led to an increase in their cost. Therefore, whether Apple will offer this maximum capacity in the final product will be decided based on the industry situation.

As a reminder, earlier this year, Apple discontinued the 512 GB and 256 GB configurations of Mac Studio models based on the M3 Ultra. Currently, the most powerful Mac Studio model is limited to 96 GB of memory, while the recently introduced M4 Max chip supports up to 128 GB. The M7 Ultra is expected to far exceed these figures.

This news is also significant for professional users and IT specialists in Uzbekistan. While Apple Silicon chips are leaders in energy efficiency, they have lagged behind Intel and AMD systems in terms of memory capacity. Supporting 1.5 TB of memory will make Apple devices competitive for even the most complex computing tasks.

AppleM7 UltraMac ProТехнологияApple Силикон
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