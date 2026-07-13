Kindergartens in Uzbekistan may temporarily suspend operations due to extreme heat

·41·Uzbekistan
Kindergartens in Uzbekistan may temporarily suspend operations due to extreme heat

Intense heat is forecast in Uzbekistan from July 13 to 17. In some areas, air temperatures may rise up to 46 degrees Celsius.

The Ministry of Preschool and School Education stated that under such conditions, there is a possibility that kindergarten operations may be temporarily suspended in certain regions.

Decisions will be made based on the situation in each specific region, taking into account air temperature, the level of risk to children, and sanitary requirements.

The Ministry emphasizes that this measure is primarily aimed at protecting children's health. During hot days, young children may experience fatigue and health-related issues.

For this reason, parents are advised to pay close attention to updates from their local kindergarten administration and official authorities.

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