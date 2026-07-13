P2P controversy continues: How did the Tax Committee respond?

The debate over large money transfers between cards in Uzbekistan has reached a new stage. Following criticism from the Central Bank, the Tax Committee has clarified its position regarding the draft decision on monitoring P2P transfers.

What did the Tax Committee say?

The Tax Committee stated that it respects the position expressed by the Central Bank regarding bank secrecy and the constitutional rights of citizens.

According to the Committee, any exchange of information with banks must be carried out strictly within the framework of current legislation, based on the principles of maintaining bank secrecy, protecting personal data, and ensuring public trust in the banking system.

In other words, in its explanation, the agency is not taking a hardline stance of "there will be control, period," but is emphasizing that the law, bank secrecy, and public trust must be preserved.

Will P2P transfers be taxed?

One of the most important clarifications from the Tax Committee is this: P2P transfers between individuals are not, in and of themselves, an object of taxation.

This means that transferring money from card to card is not automatically evaluated as "income" or a "taxable operation."

The Committee also emphasized that this initiative does not imply full and mass monitoring of personal transactions.

Why did the Central Bank object?

Previously, the Central Bank stated that the initiative to provide data on large P2P transfers to tax authorities could affect bank secrecy and the constitutional rights of citizens.

The regulator noted that such a measure could reduce trust in the banking system, drive citizens back to cash payments, and lead to the growth of the shadow economy.

At the heart of this debate lies one major question: the shadow economy must be fought, but this process must not turn into excessive interference in the personal financial lives of ordinary citizens.

How is the purpose of the project being explained?

According to the Tax Committee, the main goal of the discussed project is to form safe, precise, and internationally compliant mechanisms for information exchange between banks and tax authorities.

In other words, the agency views this as creating a legal and technical procedure to identify cases of shadow entrepreneurship and tax evasion.

However, the most sensitive point for the public remains unchanged: how will this mechanism work in practice, and will ordinary people not feel like "every large transfer I make is under surveillance"?

What is worrying the public?

In the discussions, citizens have openly expressed several concerns.

Concern Why is it important? Bank secrecy personal financial data must remain protected Data leaks the risk increases if a large database circulates among many agencies Misinterpretation loans, weddings, medical treatment, or property sales could be viewed as business income Return to cash if trust drops, people may use cards less Sense of mass surveillance citizens should not feel they are under constant scrutiny

For this very reason, the P2P topic has become not just a technical decision, but a matter of trust in society.

Collection of proposals has ended

The Tax Committee announced that the process of collecting proposals regarding the draft decision has concluded.

The agency stated that before making a final decision, it will study all expressed proposals and objections, including the position of the Central Bank.

This does not mean the project has been adopted in its final form yet. Therefore, there is a possibility that changes will be made to the document.

The main issue — not losing trust

The Tax Committee stated that P2P transfers themselves will not be taxed. The Central Bank, meanwhile, is emphasizing that bank secrecy and citizens' rights must not be violated.

Now, the main task is to find the right balance between fighting the shadow economy and the financial immunity of citizens.

Because trust in the banking system is not built in a day. But if the wrong signal is sent, people can quickly switch to a "ditch the card, cash is better" mode.

The P2P debate is not over yet

Although the Tax Committee's response has softened the debate somewhat, the main questions remain open. How will the mechanism work? What data will be provided? How will citizens be protected? If there is an error, who will be held responsible?

It is clear that discussions around this topic will continue until a final decision is made.

In your opinion, is control over P2P transfers necessary, or would it be an excessive intrusion into bank secrecy?