SpaceX to intentionally burn new generation Starlink satellites in the atmosphere

·22·Technology
SpaceX to intentionally burn new generation Starlink satellites in the atmosphere

Elon Musk's SpaceX is taking another significant step in space exploration. As part of the upcoming Starship flight, the company plans to launch a new generation of Starlink V3 satellites into orbit for the first time. However, the unique aspect of this mission is that these devices are not designed to remain in space, but to burn up in the atmosphere at the end of the flight. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the Starship spacecraft will carry 20 Starlink V3 satellites into space during its next test flight. These devices will travel along the rocket's suborbital trajectory. This means that after reaching a certain altitude, they will descend with the spacecraft and be completely destroyed by friction upon entering the dense layers of Earth's atmosphere.

The Starlink V3 series is expected to fundamentally improve the global satellite internet network. These new generation devices are designed to significantly expand the network's bandwidth and increase data transmission speeds. Nevertheless, the first batch is being sacrificed solely for technical testing and monitoring the status of the Starship spacecraft.

A new method for testing Starship safety

The most interesting aspect of the mission is that these satellites will act as a unique "eye" to inspect the Starship spacecraft itself. Six satellites are equipped with special cameras that will scan Starship's heat shield during the flight. The captured images will be transmitted to SpaceX operators in real time.

Engineers are using a clever method to test the durability of the spacecraft's heat shield. Several of the thermal protection tiles are painted white, serving as targets for the satellite cameras. This allows for precise detection of any damage to the protective layer or tiles falling off due to the high temperatures encountered during atmospheric reentry.

These tests are crucial for SpaceX, as Starship is expected to be the primary transport vehicle for future missions to the Moon and Mars. The spacecraft's safe return to Earth depends directly on the reliability of its heat shield. This "kamikaze" mission of the Starlink V3 devices will provide a valuable database for future safe flights.

According to current plans, the next flight of the Starship system is scheduled for July 16. If everything goes successfully, this mission will prove not only the capabilities of the new generation internet satellites but also the durability of the largest rocket system.

SpaceXStarlinkStarshipИлон МаскТехнология
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Apple begins work on iPhone 20: Anniversary smartphone to feature a completely new lookApple begins work on iPhone 20: Anniversary smartphone to feature a completely new lookToday, 13:25SpaceX to Launch Data Centers for AI in SpaceSpaceX to Launch Data Centers for AI in SpaceToday, 12:22A New Step in Conquering Space: SpaceX Prepares for Starship V3 FlightA New Step in Conquering Space: SpaceX Prepares for Starship V3 FlightToday, 10:57Are our perceptions of the Universe wrong? The Copernican principle is in doubtAre our perceptions of the Universe wrong? The Copernican principle is in doubtToday, 10:24Artificial Intelligence discovers a dangerous vulnerability hidden in the Linux kernel for 15 yearsArtificial Intelligence discovers a dangerous vulnerability hidden in the Linux kernel for 15 yearsToday, 07:51The AI Race: Tech Giants' Debt Reaches $350 BillionThe AI Race: Tech Giants' Debt Reaches $350 BillionToday, 06:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures