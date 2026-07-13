SpaceX to Launch Data Centers for AI in Space

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, plans to take global technological infrastructure to a new level. Starting in 2025, the company will begin launching the first data centers designed to support AI systems into Earth's orbit. This project is expected to be a revolutionary step not only in increasing computing power but also in conserving Earth's resources. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The head of SpaceX revealed details of this strategic plan in a conversation with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. According to him, the first test satellites will be sent into space next year, and by 2027-2028, the process will scale up. This will form a massive computing network in space dedicated to AI tasks.

Conserving Earth's Resources and the Starmind Project

Elon Musk emphasizes that one of the main reasons for moving computing power to space is the limited resources on Earth. Data centers require vast amounts of electricity and water for cooling. In space, these needs can be met through solar energy and natural cooling systems in a vacuum. This reduces the negative impact on our planet's ecology.

This initiative is part of the Starmind project being developed by SpaceX. Starmind is intended to become the world's largest orbital infrastructure specialized in processing AI algorithms. According to ixbt.com, it is also possible that the computing power in space will be integrated with Starlink satellites as part of this project.

New Factory and Production Capacity

To implement these plans, SpaceX is currently continuing the construction of a massive factory covering 1 million square meters. This facility will produce new-generation satellites specifically designed for AI. Interestingly, Musk believes that designing and assembling such orbital data centers will be much easier than the current Starlink communication satellites.

For users and the local tech community, this news is significant in terms of the interconnection between space technology and AI. If the project is successful, complex systems like ChatGPT or computing processes based on NVIDIA chips could be performed directly in orbit in the future. This would increase data transmission speeds and give new momentum to the global digital economy.