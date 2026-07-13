Attention applicants: dates for the start of entrance examinations have been announced

The dates for the entrance examinations for higher education institutions for the 2026–2027 academic year have been officially announced. This was reported by the Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills.

It is reported that the test examinations will be held from July 14 to July 23. The exams will be organized over 10 days in two shifts each day. The first shift starts at 08:00, and the second shift starts at 15:00.

The agency advised applicants to arrive at the test location at least 1.5 hours before the scheduled time.

It was also reminded that all participants must download and print their "Applicant Permit" via the my.uzbmb.uz portal and bring it with them.

To enter the test examinations, applicants are required to present a passport or ID card and the permit. Citizens who arrive with a copy of their passport or are late for the scheduled time will not be allowed to take the exam.

Officials advise applicants to prepare their documents in advance and strictly follow the established rules and procedures.