Competition in the Chinese smartphone market has reached a new level. According to the latest report published by the research firm IDC, Huawei significantly strengthened its position in the second quarter of this year, becoming the largest smartphone supplier in the country. This indicator shows that the balance of power is shifting not only between local brands but also among global giants. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Overall, smartphone shipments in China fell by 4.3 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling 66 million units. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of decline. Experts believe that this negative trend was caused by the rising costs of memory chips and other components, which in turn affected the final product price.

Huawei and Apple continue to grow

Against the backdrop of the overall market decline, Huawei and Apple showed surprising results. Huawei increased its shipment volume by 19.4 percent, taking first place with a 22.6 percent market share. This is a major victory for the company, which is restoring its technological independence following US sanctions. Apple, with 24.4 percent growth, reached an 18.1 percent share and took second place in the ranking.

Interestingly, Samsung, one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturers, failed to enter the top five in the Chinese market. The South Korean giant remains under strong pressure from local brands in this region. Although Samsung holds a leading position in the Uzbekistan market, users in China prefer their national brands or premium iPhone devices.

Decline of Xiaomi and other brands

The quarter was not as successful for other major manufacturers. Although Xiaomi took fifth place, its shipment volume decreased by 21.7 percent. Oppo and Vivo also recorded declines of 9.7 and 11.4 percent, respectively. This situation is explained by the fact that brands were forced to reconsider their pricing policies.

The following factors are cited as the main reasons for the increase in smartphone prices:

A sharp rise in the cost of microchips and memory modules;

Manufacturers shifting focus from budget models to the mid-range and premium segments;

Consumers extending the replacement cycle for their devices.

IDC analysts note that many manufacturers using the Android system were forced to reduce budget models due to rising component costs. This has dampened the enthusiasm of budget-conscious buyers to purchase new smartphones. These changes in the Chinese market may indirectly affect the global technology world, including gadget prices in Uzbekistan, as most technological innovations and price trends are formed in this region.