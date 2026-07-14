Bosch launches first semiconductor production in the USA

·0·Technology
Bosch launches first semiconductor production in the USA

German technology giant Bosch has begun manufacturing microchips on US soil for the first time in its history. Pilot batches of semiconductors have successfully rolled off the production line at a new facility in Roseville, California. This step is not only of strategic importance for the company but also a significant milestone in strengthening the supply chain in the global electronics market, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

As part of the project, Bosch established modern production facilities based on the TSI Semiconductors plant acquired in 2023. The facility, valued at $2 billion, is expected to reach full-scale serial production by the end of the year. According to ixbt.com, this initiative is supported by the US government, which has allocated $225 million in state subsidies under the CHIPS Act.

Silicon Carbide: The technology of the future

The new plant specializes in manufacturing silicon carbide (SiC) based microchips. These types of chips are significantly more efficient and durable than traditional silicon components. They are particularly indispensable in the electric vehicle industry. SiC chips reduce energy losses during transmission from the battery to the electric motor, which in turn extends the vehicle's range and accelerates the charging process.

Furthermore, these semiconductors are widely used in data centers and the defense industry. Paul Thomas, President of Bosch North America, noted that the rapid development of AI technologies has drastically increased the demand for such high-performance chips.

Strategic investments and global goals

Bosch's plans for the US market go beyond a single plant. The company aims to invest a total of $7.5 billion in the country's economy by 2031. Such large-scale projects serve to ensure supply chain stability amidst global logistics crises.

Currently, automakers are focusing on localizing components. The launch of chip production by Bosch in the USA will allow major brands in the North American automotive market to reduce logistics costs and increase production rates. This, in turn, could indirectly contribute to lower electric vehicle prices in the near future.

This news is also significant for consumers in Uzbekistan, as Bosch components are found in many popular car brands worldwide, including modern electric vehicles on our roads. The expansion of global production paves the way for technological products to become more accessible and popular.

BoschSemiconductorsUSAElectric VehiclesTechnology
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