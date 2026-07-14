Innovation in the world of gadgets: BlueFox Aura A1 compact smartphone is ready for production

·29·Technology
Innovation in the world of gadgets: BlueFox Aura A1 compact smartphone is ready for production

At a time when the modern smartphone market is flooded with large-screen devices, BlueFox has introduced an unexpected novelty for those who prefer compactness. The company has officially announced that its 4.7-inch BlueFox Aura A1 model has entered the final stage before mass production. This gadget is expected to find its place in the market with its miniature size and modern technical capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the device dimensions are 117 x 54.6 mm, making it very comfortable for one-handed operation. The smartphone is equipped with an LCD display manufactured by Tianma with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Notably, the screen supports a 90 Hz refresh rate and has a brightness of 600 nits, which is a high figure for a compact device.

Technical capabilities and design features

The BlueFox Aura A1 will not leave users indifferent with its appearance. The device features a sturdy metal frame and a back panel made of matte AG glass. For security, a fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the body. The smartphone also includes an infrared port for controlling home appliances, which provides additional convenience for controlling air conditioners and TVs in markets like Uzbekistan.

As for the camera, the main module consists of a 64-megapixel OV64B40 sensor. On the front panel, we can see a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Installing a high-resolution camera in such a small body is a rare occurrence in the compact smartphone segment. The device is powered by a MediaTek G100 processor, and the memory system is based on LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2 standards.

Software and power

One of the most surprising aspects of the smartphone is its future-oriented nature. The manufacturers plan to release the BlueFox Aura A1 running on the Android 16 operating system. This ensures that the device will remain relevant for a long time. There is also an NFC module for contactless payments.

The device's power supply and other functions include:

  • 3500 mAh battery capacity;
  • 18 W fast charging system;
  • Infrared emitter and NFC;
  • Modern USB Type-C port.
Although the exact release date and price of the smartphone have not yet been disclosed, experts consider it a worthy alternative for users who miss the iPhone mini series. With its ergonomics and functionality, the BlueFox Aura A1 could start a new trend in the world of smartphones.

BlueFoxSmartphoneAndroid 16TechnologyGadget
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Anomalous heat in Europe: Midea delivered 200,000 air conditioners in a short timeAnomalous heat in Europe: Midea delivered 200,000 air conditioners in a short timeToday, 11:22NASA and Roscosmos leaders to discuss the future of the International Space StationNASA and Roscosmos leaders to discuss the future of the International Space StationToday, 10:58StepX Neo: World's first smartphone with an offline AI agent unveiledStepX Neo: World's first smartphone with an offline AI agent unveiledToday, 09:22Wealthy and Successful: Why Tech Giants Are Returning to the AI FieldWealthy and Successful: Why Tech Giants Are Returning to the AI FieldToday, 07:58Uber Strategy: Why the company does not want to become an "everything app"Uber Strategy: Why the company does not want to become an "everything app"Today, 05:51What GPU is needed for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced? Test resultsWhat GPU is needed for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced? Test resultsToday, 05:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures