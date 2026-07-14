Innovation in the world of gadgets: BlueFox Aura A1 compact smartphone is ready for production

At a time when the modern smartphone market is flooded with large-screen devices, BlueFox has introduced an unexpected novelty for those who prefer compactness. The company has officially announced that its 4.7-inch BlueFox Aura A1 model has entered the final stage before mass production. This gadget is expected to find its place in the market with its miniature size and modern technical capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the device dimensions are 117 x 54.6 mm, making it very comfortable for one-handed operation. The smartphone is equipped with an LCD display manufactured by Tianma with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Notably, the screen supports a 90 Hz refresh rate and has a brightness of 600 nits, which is a high figure for a compact device.

Technical capabilities and design features

The BlueFox Aura A1 will not leave users indifferent with its appearance. The device features a sturdy metal frame and a back panel made of matte AG glass. For security, a fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the body. The smartphone also includes an infrared port for controlling home appliances, which provides additional convenience for controlling air conditioners and TVs in markets like Uzbekistan.

As for the camera, the main module consists of a 64-megapixel OV64B40 sensor. On the front panel, we can see a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Installing a high-resolution camera in such a small body is a rare occurrence in the compact smartphone segment. The device is powered by a MediaTek G100 processor, and the memory system is based on LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2 standards.

Software and power

One of the most surprising aspects of the smartphone is its future-oriented nature. The manufacturers plan to release the BlueFox Aura A1 running on the Android 16 operating system. This ensures that the device will remain relevant for a long time. There is also an NFC module for contactless payments.

The device's power supply and other functions include:

3500 mAh battery capacity;

18 W fast charging system;

Infrared emitter and NFC;

Modern USB Type-C port.

Although the exact release date and price of the smartphone have not yet been disclosed, experts consider it a worthy alternative for users who miss the iPhone mini series. With its ergonomics and functionality, the BlueFox Aura A1 could start a new trend in the world of smartphones.