The world's first solar-powered train is amazing tourists

·1·Technology
The world's first solar-powered train is amazing tourists

In Argentina, Latin America's first solar-powered train is offering tourists not only an eco-friendly journey but also a unique trip along a cultural corridor with a 10,000-year history. This was reported by the BBC.

Launched in June 2024, the Quebrada Solar Train has revitalized a 19th-century railway in Argentina's Jujuy province. The train connects ancient villages such as Volcán, Tumbaya, Purmamarca, Maimará, and Tilcara along a 42-kilometer route. During the journey, it also passes through a section of the famous Inca Qhapaq Ñan road network.

Traveling at a speed of approximately 33 kilometers per hour, the train moves almost silently through the Andes mountains, colorful cliffs, and villages inhabited by local communities. Along the way, tourists have the opportunity to discover the Hill of Seven Colors, ancient Inca roads, local markets, and archaeological monuments.

A white and orange tourist train stands at a station against a mountain backdrop.

The project was implemented not only as a form of eco-friendly transport but also to support the livelihoods of the local population. Officials believe the train will increase the flow of tourists, create new jobs in the villages, and encourage young people to live and work in their ancestral lands instead of leaving.

Throughout the route, guests also become closely acquainted with the traditions of the Andean peoples, such as respect for Pachamama (Mother Earth), mutual aid, and living in balance with nature. Additionally, local handicrafts, items woven from llama wool, national cuisine, and customs preserved for thousands of years are an integral part of the journey.

Experts note that this solar-powered train, while expanding the possibilities for environmentally friendly transport, also serves to promote the history and heritage of one of Argentina's oldest cultural regions to the wider world.

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