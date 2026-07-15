Honor is preparing to introduce the world's first smartphone with a robotic camera

·36·Technology
Honor is preparing to introduce the world's first smartphone with a robotic camera

The Chinese company Honor is finalizing work on a new flagship, the Honor Robot Phone, which is expected to revolutionize the mobile device market. The device has successfully passed certification by China's 3C regulator, revealing the first official details about its technical capabilities. The smartphone's main feature is its moving, or robotic, camera module, a technology currently unmatched in the global market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to certification documents, this device, under the model number APH-AN00, supports a 120 W ultra-fast charging system. This allows users to fully charge the device in just a few minutes. According to the ixbt.com publication, the official premiere of the new flagship is scheduled for August of this year.

Robotic camera and AI capabilities

The most notable aspect of the Honor Robot Phone model is its camera module, which features a three-axis stabilization system and moves with four degrees of freedom (4DoF). This system allows the camera to rotate, tilt, and extend independently. With the help of AI algorithms, the camera can automatically track objects and perform pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) functions.

Insiders are also sharing interesting information about the device's optical capabilities. It is speculated that the Honor Robot Phone will be the first smartphone in the company's history to be equipped with two 200-megapixel sensors. Work on color reproduction quality and cinematic effects was carried out in collaboration with experts from the famous ARRI brand.

High performance and next-generation processor

The heart of the smartphone is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. Built on a 3 nm process, this chip is significantly more efficient than the previous generation. Specifically, the new processor increases performance by 20 percent and AI task processing speed by 37 percent.

  • Energy efficiency improved by 35 percent;
  • Graphics processing speed significantly increased;
  • Real-time AI-powered image editing is available.
These technological innovations are expected to further strengthen Honor's position in the global smartphone market. The robotic camera system will open new horizons, especially for users involved in mobile photography and video blogging. While the exact price and international release date have not yet been disclosed, the August presentation will clarify all questions.

HonorSmartphoneTechnologyRobotic CameraSnapdragon
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