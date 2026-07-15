Emiliano Martinez in conflict with Aston Villa: Goalkeeper wants to move to Juventus

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Emiliano Martinez in conflict with Aston Villa: Goalkeeper wants to move to Juventus

Emiliano Martinez, the first-choice goalkeeper for the Argentina national team and Aston Villa, has decided to make a major change in his career. Unhappy with the situation at the English club, the World Cup winner has begun pushing for a move to Italian side Juventus during the summer transfer window. This decision comes at a time when relations between the Birmingham club's management and the player have cooled. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the relationship between the goalkeeper, known as "Dibu," and Aston Villa has reached a breaking point. Although the club has publicly stated that they will not sell their star, this stance has not pleased Martinez. Through his agents, the player has made it clear that he has no intention of staying at Villa Park and is prepared to apply pressure to join the Turin giants.

Turin's interest and transfer fee

Juventus is closely monitoring the events surrounding the Argentine goalkeeper. The "Bianconeri" have long been interested in Martinez's experience and winning mentality. They consider the 31-year-old goalkeeper the most suitable candidate for the Allianz Stadium. At the same time, the Turin club is also considering Guglielmo Vicario as a backup option.

Interestingly, Aston Villa has set a price of €12 million for their first-choice goalkeeper. Although the club calls him an integral part of the team, such a relatively low price tag suggests that the management is open to negotiations if a suitable offer arrives. This, in turn, could be perfect for Juventus.

Controversial past and new challenge

This is not the first time tensions have been observed between Martinez and Aston Villa. Previously, at the end of the 2024-2025 season, the goalkeeper tried to leave the team and had even managed to say goodbye to the fans. At that time, after a move to Manchester United failed, he was forced to stay, but his relationship with manager Unai Emery had cooled somewhat.

Last season, Emiliano Martinez made 44 appearances in all competitions, contributing significantly to his team's fourth-place finish in the English Premier League and their qualification for the Champions League. Despite this, he prefers to continue his career in the Italian Serie A. The football world is now watching to see how the negotiations between the parties will conclude.

Emiliano MartinezJuventusAston VillaTransferFootball
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