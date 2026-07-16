Huawei continues to grow despite sanctions: Ambitious plans for 2026

·35·Technology
Huawei continues to grow despite sanctions: Ambitious plans for 2026

Chinese tech giant Huawei continues to regain its position in the smartphone market despite strict US sanctions and global component shortages. The company plans to significantly increase device shipments by 2026, signaling a full recovery from the crisis. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Huawei aims to increase smartphone sales by 20 percent this year. Supply chain sources indicate that the company targets selling over 60 million smartphones in 2026. This figure is well above previous forecasts, demonstrating the company's growing confidence in its own chips and technologies.

Notably, Huawei's success comes against the backdrop of a complex global market situation. Many tech brands are currently forced to cut production due to rising memory chip prices and component shortages. However, by mobilizing its internal resources, Huawei is successfully bypassing these obstacles.

Competitors are retreating

An analysis of the market situation reveals that other major Android-based brands — Honor, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi — have reduced their 2026 shipment plans by 15 to 30 percent. The deficit of memory chips and high pressure from component costs are curbing the growth rates of these companies.

For Huawei, the situation is quite different. Considering high demand for the Mate 80 and other flagship models, the company has increased its 2025 forecast of 50 million units by another 10 million for 2026. Experts believe that Huawei is achieving growth in an unfavorable external environment thanks to technological breakthroughs in its smartphone and chipset segments.

A chip supplier partner noted that Huawei remains the only major client currently meeting order expectations and demonstrating stable growth dynamics. This confirms the company is restoring its influence in the Chinese domestic market and on the international stage.

Global market prospects

According to research firm forecasts, only brands like Huawei and Apple are likely to record growth this year. Other manufacturers are at risk of losing market share due to rising component costs.

The return of Huawei devices is also significant for the Uzbekistan market. The brand's new models remain popular among local consumers for their high-quality cameras and independent ecosystem. The company's increased production will foster competition and expand choices for users.

In conclusion, Huawei's example shows that instead of weakening the company, sanctions have pushed it to create its own technological independence. The 60 million unit target for 2026 signifies the brand's full return to the "big game" in the global smartphone market.

HuaweiSmartphoneTechnologyChinaMarket
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