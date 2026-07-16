Arsenal strengthens squad: Londoners to pay £34 million for Greek forward

·26·Sport
Arsenal strengthens squad: Londoners to pay £34 million for Greek forward

Arsenal are stepping up their activity in the summer transfer window, nearing the addition of a new name to their attacking line. The team, led by Mikel Arteta, has reached a full agreement with Club Brugge for the transfer of Christos Tzolis, who has been shining in the Belgian league. This deal is seen as a significant step in boosting the London club's attacking potential. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Athletic, the "Gunners" will spend approximately £34 million (about €40 million) for the 24-year-old Greek international. The parties are currently finalizing the last details of the transfer. This move comes as a surprise but a well-calculated one for Arsenal, following the recent sale of Leandro Trossard to Turkish club Beşiktaş for £17 million.

Arteta's tactical choice

Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff view Christos Tzolis as a player with a unique tactical profile. It is reported that his transfer is not related to Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers or other targets, but is being pursued because the Greek winger's playing style fits the team's needs. Arsenal had initially shown interest in Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, but after the Turin club declared the Turkish talent non-transferable, attention quickly shifted to Tzolis.

It is worth noting that English football is not unfamiliar to Christos Tzolis. He previously spent three years with Norwich City and made 14 appearances in the Premier League. However, the young player struggled to adapt to the physically demanding English game at the time and was loaned out to Twente in the Netherlands and Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany to gain experience.

His real breakthrough occurred at Club Brugge. In the Belgian league, he showcased his true potential, significantly improving not only his technical skills but also his ability to read the game. According to Goal.com, Crystal Palace also attempted to sign the player last year, but the Belgian club rejected all offers at that time.

The forward's arrival at Arsenal is expected to expand the team's chances in the title race. Mikel Arteta will have more options for rotation, which is crucial for maintaining consistency throughout a long season. The player is expected to undergo a medical in London and sign an official contract soon.

ArsenalChristos TzolisTransferFootballPremier League
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