New Prime Minister in Ukraine: 289 Deputies Support Koretskyi

A new figure from the energy sector has taken over the leadership of the Ukrainian government. The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Serhiy Koretskyi, the former head of the Naftogaz Ukraine company, as the country's Prime Minister.

How did the vote conclude?

Serhiy Koretskyi's candidacy was supported by 289 deputies. One deputy voted against, seven abstained, and 21 parliamentarians did not participate in the vote. The relevant decision was made on July 16.

Koretskyi's candidacy was submitted to parliament by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At least 226 votes were required for the appointment, but the new Prime Minister received significantly more support.

Why did Yulia Svyrydenko leave the government?

Koretskyi replaced Yulia Svyrydenko, who had led the Ukrainian government since July 2025. The Verkhovna Rada accepted her resignation on July 14. Svyrydenko left her post as part of large-scale government changes.

The main reasons for the government reshuffle have not been disclosed in detail. However, Zelenskyy emphasized that one of the key tasks for the new leadership is preparing the country for the upcoming winter season.

What tasks did the new Prime Minister set?

Before the vote, Koretskyi spoke in parliament and announced the main priorities of the new government.

They consist of the following:

strengthening the country's defense capabilities;

maintaining economic stability;

European Unioncontinuing the integration process into the;

preparing the energy system for winter attacks.

According to Reuters, preparing for winter will be one of the new Prime Minister's most difficult tasks amid Russia's ongoing strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Who is Serhiy Koretskyi?

Serhiy Koretskyi was born on March 14, 1978, in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk. He is educated in engineering and economics and has over 20 years of experience in the energy sector.

He managed the Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta companies from November 2022. In May 2025, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz, Ukraine's largest state-owned oil and gas company.

Koretskyi's prime ministerial position is his first political role in state government. He is not a member of any political party and is primarily known as a manager who has led companies in crisis within the energy sector.

The Ukrainian government faces severe challenges

Serhiy Koretskyi took over the government leadership at a time when the war with Russia is ongoing, the energy system is under constant attack, and economic pressure is mounting.

He became the third Prime Minister to lead the Ukrainian government since the full-scale war began in 2022. The new government's initial results will be seen in the process of preparing for the winter season, ensuring energy security, and maintaining economic stability.

Do you think Koretskyi, coming from the energy sector, can effectively manage the crisis in Ukraine?