$100,000 Barrier for Green Cards: Trump Plans New Financial Requirement

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$100,000 Barrier for Green Cards: Trump Plans New Financial Requirement

Another strict measure to restrict legal immigration in the US is being discussed. The administration of President Donald Trump is considering for certain foreign nationals seeking a Green Card through American consulates a financial deposit of $100,000 the possibility of introducing. This was reported by the influential The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing sources familiar with the plan.

Zamin.uz provides details on this expected strict requirement and the goals behind it.

What is the main goal of the new initiative?

This project, being developed by the US Department of State, is part of a large-scale campaign aimed at reforming the legal migration system and strengthening control. Its main objectives are as follows:

  • Reducing the flow of individuals with limited financial means: Limiting the entry of migrants who cannot economically support themselves in the US.

  • Guarantee of independence: Ensuring that new immigrants can support themselves independently without relying on state benefits and social assistance systems.

  • Protecting taxpayers: Saving the funds of American taxpayers and easing the financial burden on local social systems.

How will the $100,000 deposit system work?

According to the project's authors, this amount is not permanent, but rather temporary and refundable in nature.

Refund mechanism: If a Green Card holder lives in the US for several years without receiving social benefits from the state, i.e., does not become a “public charge” for the system, this $100,000 deposit will be fully returned to them.

However, experts believe that even though this deposit is refundable, its high amount will make it an insurmountable barrier for many in the middle and lower classes.

Two perspectives: The debate between supporters and critics

This proposal is causing heated debate in US political and public circles.

What do supporters of the reform say?

What do critics of the novelty say?

Protecting the economy: Prevents the US social security system from collapsing due to excessive burden.

Discrimination: This requirement opens the way only for wealthy immigrants and closes the doors completely for ordinary workers.

Responsible migration: Ensures that only people with a real financial basis and the ability to self-support come to the country.

A blow to developing nations: Blocks the path for talented professionals from Asian, African, and Latin American countries who do not have large capital.

When could the decision come into force?

Currently, this procedure is only at the discussion stage and is being processed by the Department of State. Experts note that a final decision could be made in the coming months and become an important part of the Trump administration's program to comprehensively reform the US immigration system.

Donald TrumpUSAZamin.uzThe Wall Street JournalUS Department of State
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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