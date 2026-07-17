Mosquitoes to be eliminated in mid-air: Innovative micro-drone unveiled in France

For centuries, humanity has relied on various chemical agents and physical barriers to protect against mosquitoes. However, technological advancements are on the verge of a breakthrough in this field. Engineers at the French startup Tornyol have successfully tested a unique micro-drone capable of catching and eliminating mosquitoes in mid-air. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Alex Tussen, an engineer and co-founder of the company, states that this autonomous device, weighing only 40 grams, offers a completely new approach to pest control. The creators call this invention a "decisive step toward the complete eradication of mosquitoes." Despite its compact size, the device is equipped with complex technological systems.

Acoustic detection and AI

The drone's operating principle is based on a sophisticated acoustic detection system. The device includes a smartphone microphone, an ultrasonic sensor, and specialized software for signal processing. By emitting ultrasonic pulses and receiving their echoes, the system analyzes the Doppler signal generated by the beating of insect wings.

The most interesting aspect is that the drone can distinguish beneficial insects from pests. For example, by analyzing wing-beat frequency, it avoids harming bees. Furthermore, the system can identify the species and even the gender of the mosquito. Once the target is identified, the drone approaches and uses its propellers to strike the insect out of the air.

According to the project authors' estimates, 10 drones of this model are capable of fully monitoring an area of approximately 1 square kilometer. This promises high efficiency in protecting agricultural areas, urban parks, and residential complexes from harmful insects. Tornyol plans to unveil a fully integrated hardware version of the device in the coming weeks.

Global significance for health

Mosquitoes are not just annoying insects; they are also carriers of dangerous diseases. According to statistics, more than 700,000 people die worldwide every year due to various diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. Therefore, the introduction of such technology is of immense importance for the global healthcare system.

In regions with hot climates, such as Uzbekistan, the discomfort and diseases caused by mosquitoes during the summer season remain a pressing issue. In the future, the widespread use of such autonomous drones could reduce the need for chemical pesticides and provide an environmentally safe method of control.