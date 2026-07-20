World Cup Finals: Rodri wins the Golden Ball, Spain sweeps the awards

The latest World Cup, which concluded at MetLife Stadium in the USA, has gone down in history with the absolute triumph of the Spanish national team. By defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final, "La Roja" secured not only the main trophy but also almost all individual awards of the tournament. Rodri, named the best player of the competition, surpassed Lionel Messi and other rivals to become the winner of the "Golden Ball". This is reported by Goal.com .

For the Manchester City star, this success is not just a sporting peak, but a triumph of willpower. The 2024 "Golden Ball" winner, who spent a long time on the sidelines two years ago due to a severe knee injury (ACL), returned to the big stage to prove he is the best in the world. In an interview with ESPN, Rodri emphasized that team success takes precedence over individual achievements, noting that defeating a strong opponent like Argentina holds special significance.

Spanish hegemony and individual awards

The triumph of the Spanish national team was not limited to the championship title alone. Goalkeeper Unai Simón won the "Golden Glove" award for his reliable performance and historic defensive statistics throughout the tournament. Barcelona's young talent Pau Cubarsí outperformed his teammate Lamine Yamal to be recognized as the best young player of the World Cup.

For Argentina captain Lionel Messi, this final ended in some disappointment. The experienced forward aimed to set an absolute record by winning the World Cup "Golden Ball" for the third time in his career. However, the defeat in the final and the high-level performance displayed by Rodri deprived Messi of this title.

Mbappé and the top scorer race

The title of the tournament's most prolific player went to French national team striker Kylian Mbappé. Although France finished the competition in fourth place, Mbappé won the "Golden Boot" as the tournament's top scorer with ten goals. This figure once again confirmed that he is one of the most dangerous strikers in modern football.

According to Goal.com, this victory for Spain marks the beginning of a new era in the country's football history. The team's formation through a blend of young and experienced players, especially the determination of leaders like Rodri, will undoubtedly serve as an example for the new generation. Spain has now further solidified its position on the international stage as a two-time world champion.