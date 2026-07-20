A New Era in Nuclear Energy: Valar Atomics Approaches $6 Billion Valuation

California-based startup Valar Atomics is in negotiations to raise significant investment to lead the small modular reactor (SMR) market. The company plans to raise $1 billion from investors at a valuation of $6 billion. This step highlights the rapid pace of innovation in the energy sector. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Valar Atomics was founded three years ago with the primary goal of creating compact, mass-produced nuclear units. Such reactors are distinguished by being cheaper and faster to deploy than traditional large-scale nuclear power plants. According to ixbt.com, the company previously raised $450 million, at which time its market valuation was around $2 billion.

Artificial Intelligence and the Solution to the Energy Crisis

The rapid growth of Valar Atomics is no coincidence. Today, the development of AI technologies and the popularity of systems like ChatGPT require massive amounts of electricity for data centers. As traditional energy sources struggle to meet this demand, small nuclear reactors are seen as the most viable alternative.

The company recently demonstrated the capabilities of its technology in practice. During an experiment, a small nuclear reactor powered an NVIDIA AI chip. Following this success, Valar and NVIDIA announced a partnership to power future data centers using nuclear energy.

Technological Features and Market Competition

Valar Atomics' technology is based on a helium-cooled high-temperature gas reactor. The company plans to build hundreds of such modular units in the future. However, competition in this sector is intense. Currently, the major players in the small reactor market include:

TerraPower, backed by Bill Gates;

The startup Kairos Power;

NuScale Power, the only manufacturer with a design officially certified in the US.

It is worth noting that small modular reactors are still an emerging technology, and timelines for large-scale industrial deployment remain uncertain. Nevertheless, Valar Atomics is advocating for the simplification of licensing processes. The company has appealed to judicial authorities, demanding a review of the lengthy inspection processes for small experimental reactors that are currently treated like large-scale plants.

For countries aiming to develop nuclear energy, such as Uzbekistan, these small modular reactors could become an interesting solution in the future. They provide the ability to supply stable energy not only to industrial facilities but also to remote areas. The success of companies like Valar Atomics is expected to completely reshape the global energy map.