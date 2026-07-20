Databricks, a global leader in data analytics and AI technology, has reached a record valuation of $188 billion following its latest investment round. This growth indicates that the company is becoming a key pillar not just for data warehousing, but for the corporate AI ecosystem. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, although the company has not officially disclosed the exact amount of funds raised, analysts and media outlets estimate the deal to be around $3 billion. This investment round is expected to be fully completed by the end of the summer this year. This figure once again confirms Databricks' rapid growth momentum in recent years.

Looking at the dynamics of the company's valuation, one can see staggering numbers. For example, in December 2024, the company was valued at $62 billion. Shortly after, in September 2025, this figure exceeded $100 billion, and by February 2026, it reached $134 billion. Today's $188 billion milestone has firmly placed the Databricks brand among technological giants.

From data analytics to AI

Founded in 2013, Databricks initially specialized in platforms for storing and analyzing large volumes of corporate data. However, with the onset of the generative AI revolution, the company fundamentally changed its strategy. Today, it offers innovative products such as the Lakebase database for AI agents, the Unity gateway, and the Omnigent system designed to manage multiple agents.

Databricks is a staunch advocate for using open AI models in corporate environments. According to the company's experts, open models are often more efficient and cheaper than closed systems like OpenAI or Anthropic. In particular, it was noted that the GLM 5.2 model, created by Chinese developer Z.ai, shows high results in programming tasks.

Cost and efficiency analysis

The company recently released the results of internal tests conducted with its 3,000 developers. The study showed that the costs of implementing AI are significantly influenced not only by the model itself but also by the software shell that manages its performance and query context. According to Databricks' analysis:

The Pi open tool showed one of the best results in terms of price-to-quality ratio;

Adapting open models to corporate needs allows for abandoning closed licenses;

AI efficiency can be increased by 20-30 percent by optimizing the software shell.

Such platforms are also of great importance for the rapidly developing IT sector in Uzbekistan. Local banks and large enterprises can automate their processes and integrate AI into their business by using solutions like Databricks. The company's high valuation is evidence that the confidence in AI and the investment boom in the global market are still ongoing.