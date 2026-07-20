Kylian Mbappe sets historic record: 10 goals and a second Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe concluded the 2026 World Cup with personal records. The Real Madrid striker scored 10 goals during the tournament, winning the Golden Boot as the competition's top scorer. This is the second such achievement in his career. According to Goal.com, reports .

Mbappe managed to score 10 goals in eight matches. In doing so, he equaled the record set by German legend Gerd Muller at the 1970 World Cup. For over 50 years, no player had managed to reach double-digit goals in a single tournament.

Historic result and team disappointment

As reported by Goal.com, Kylian Mbappe scored his tenth goal in the third-place play-off against England. Although the striker scored a brace in this match, "Les Bleus" lost 4-6 and finished the tournament in fourth place. For France, who lost to eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals, this result was lower than expected.

Mbappe's path in the top scorer race began intensely in the group stage. He demonstrated his serious intent by scoring braces in matches against Senegal and Iraq. Maintaining consistency in the knockout stages, the striker also found the back of the net against Sweden (a brace), Paraguay, and Morocco.

Mbappe's reaction

Although history was made regarding personal achievements, the France captain did not greet it with great joy. In his post-match interview, he emphasized that team success is more important.

"Scoring so many goals in a World Cup undoubtedly takes you to a new level. But I would have preferred to play in the final rather than be the top scorer. It is good that this will remain as a legacy when I finish my career, but right now it doesn't bring me much joy," Mbappe said at the press conference.

Now Kylian Mbappe will return to his club, Real Madrid. His next goal is to forget the disappointment with the national team through club-level victories and lead France back to the throne in future major tournaments. For football fans, this result by Mbappe is interpreted as a new era in world football — an era of breaking records.