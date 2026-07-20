Adobe introduces new app that critiques photos using AI

Adobe has updated its camera app for iOS users as part of its experimental Project Indigo project. The app now not only captures photos but also uses AI to analyze the shot and provide professional quality recommendations. This technology acts as a virtual mentor, helping amateur photographers improve their skills. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The Project Indigo app was launched last year and was initially known for its professional controls and high-resolution image creation features. In the new version, a system based on large language models (LLM) evaluates the composition, lighting, and color gamut of the photo. The project is led by Marc Levoy, a renowned expert who previously improved the cameras on Google Pixel smartphones.

Image analysis and smart recommendations

The app's main innovation is its critical photo review feature. The system provides "professional" feedback on the emotional impact and technical aspects of the shot. For example, it gives the user specific instructions on how to better frame the shot, adjust exposure, or remove unwanted objects from the frame.

Marc Levoy notes that most generative AI tools work based on text prompts, but finding the right prompt for a perfect result is often difficult. Therefore, in Project Indigo, the user does not need to write complex commands — all processes are carried out through ready-made buttons and deterministic algorithms.

A new level of object removal

In traditional editing software, including Apple Photos or Google Photos, removing an unwanted object requires manual selection. The new technology offered by Adobe automatically analyzes the frame and identifies distracting elements itself. Users can instantly remove the following using special toggles:

Random people in the background;

Power lines and poles;

Trash cans and street litter;

Barriers and fences;

Vehicles that have entered the frame.

According to ixbt.com, the system's performance quality is surprisingly high. After objects are removed, no artificial traces or artifacts remain in the frame. The app also provides tips on how to make an existing photo even more attractive using Adobe Lightroom.

While these features are currently in the testing phase, they serve as a foundation for Adobe's future core products. This technology is expected to take the culture of mobile photography to a new level for enthusiasts.