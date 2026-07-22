Motorola Razr creator introduces new $300 Light Flip smartphone

The new Light Flip device, developed in collaboration with Joe Hollier and Kaiwei Tang, one of the key creators of the legendary Motorola Razr, has been officially unveiled. This gadget is specifically designed for users tired of the distracting features of modern smartphones who aspire to digital minimalism. The device features a classic flip phone form factor, embodying simplicity and style. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Kaiwei Tang, the team spent several years studying the interests of Gen Z. It turned out that many young people consider retro flip phones part of their style but complain about the poor quality of existing models on the market. The Light startup decided to combine its minimalist concept with a classic form factor to fill this gap.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The Light Flip runs on the unique Light Phone OS. It contains only the most essential apps: an alarm clock, calendar, and calculator. To protect users from information overload, the developers abandoned the touchscreen, NFC payment systems, and even the front-facing camera. This makes the device as simple and intuitive as possible.

The device's main screen consists of a 2.8-inch OLED panel, and there is no additional display on the outside. According to ixbt.com, this decision was made based on user preferences — the outer casing only features a small light indicator for notifications. The phone body is made of plastic instead of aluminum, which helped keep the price affordable.

Despite its limited functionality, the Light Flip supports modern communication standards. The device works on 5G and 4G LTE networks and allows for listening to music and podcasts. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, eSIM, and Nano SIM slots. The main camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels.

Price and color options

The new model has become the most affordable device in the Light brand lineup, with a price set at $300. The manufacturers plan to release the phone in six colors to offer users a wide range of choices:

Black and dark blue;

Red and pink;

Yellow and light gray.

In the Uzbekistan market, interest in "detox gadgets" has also been growing in recent years. Devices like the Light Flip could be an interesting alternative for local users who want a break from social media and endless notifications while staying connected.