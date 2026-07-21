EA Sports FC and Grok Prediction: The 2026 World Champion Revealed

·31·Technology
EA Sports FC and Grok Prediction: The 2026 World Champion Revealed

As the football world eagerly awaits the next World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in 2026, modern technology has delivered its verdict on the tournament winner. The EA Sports FC football simulator and Elon Musk's Grok AI are unanimously pointing to the Spain national team as the future champion. This is not just a guess, but the result of complex algorithms and years of statistical analysis. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the results of virtual modeling conducted by the developers of EA Sports FC (formerly the FIFA series), Spain and Argentina will meet in the tournament final. In the decisive match, the Spaniards will win 1:0, lifting the World Cup trophy for the second time in their history. This information is reflected in reports provided by the publication ixbt.com.

Technological Accuracy: A 16-Year Tradition

The predictions of the EA Sports system are no coincidence. For the past 16 years, this simulator has been predicting World Cup winners with absolute precision. The software analyzes team rosters, player fitness, and playing styles, running thousands of virtual simulations of the tournament. The fact that this method has not failed since 2010 continues to amaze experts.

As a reminder, EA Sports previously correctly predicted the following champions:

  • 2010 — Spain;
  • 2014 — Germany;
  • 2018 — France;
  • 2022 — Argentina.

In this year's prediction, Spain's victory was confirmed not only by the game simulator but also by the Grok chatbot. The AI's unanimous consensus highlights the strength of the current Spanish squad and their growth dynamics. In its analysis, Grok placed special emphasis on team tactics and the potential of young talents.

Why are predictions important for Uzbekistan?

For football fans in Uzbekistan, these technological forecasts are of particular importance. At a time when our national team is fighting hard to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, information about the tournament's overall landscape and favorites naturally sparks interest. If the EA Sports FC prediction comes true again, we will witness the most accurate series of technological forecasts in football history.

In conclusion, modern technology has reached a level where it can calculate even the surprises in sports. However, one should not forget that football is played on the pitch. For now, Spain fans can be pleased with this good news from AI, as EA Sports FC has not been wrong so far.

FootballTechnologyEA Sports FCGrokWorld Cup
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