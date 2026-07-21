2,484 Bets Placed by 'Beşiktaş' Officials: 17 Arrested in Turkey

A major betting scandal has erupted in Turkish football. 17 officials who worked for professional clubs have been arrested on suspicion of placing bets on matches involving their own teams.

According to Daily Sabah, the investigation analyzed official betting platform data and financial intelligence reports from 2020–2026. The probe identified a total of 19 club representatives involved in sports betting.

Betting on their own clubs' matches

According to the prosecution, the suspects placed various types of bets on matches involving the clubs where they were employed.

Among the types of bets placed were:

victory of the opposing team;

total number of goals in the match;

individual performance metrics of certain players.

Investigation materials note that all bets were placed through legal betting platforms operating in Turkey.

However, the fact that the bets were placed on official platforms does not resolve questions regarding conflicts of interest arising from club officials betting on their own teams.

Representatives of famous clubs also on the list

The suspects include current or former representatives of several well-known clubs in Turkish football.

The report mentions the following clubs:

Beşiktaş;

Galatasaray;

Adana Demirspor;

Boluspor;

Altay;

Gençlerbirliği.

Additionally, individuals who held leadership positions at other professional clubs are also under investigation.

So far, no comprehensive information has been provided regarding what measures the clubs themselves will take or whether the suspects will remain in their positions.

Most bets linked to Beşiktaş officials

According to investigation data, two Beşiktaş officials stood out regarding the number of recorded bets.

Tolga Kirgiz is said to have placed 1,488 bets, and Kerem Gürel 996. These figures were among the primary factors that drew the attention of investigators.

How many of these bets specifically involved matches featuring Beşiktaş and what financial gains were made from them has not yet been disclosed.

Six years of data analyzed

Investigative bodies analyzed a large volume of digital and financial data spanning several years.

Accounts, betting history, and financial transactions from 2020 to 2026 were compared. As a result, betting activity by 19 individuals was identified, 17 of whom were arrested.

The report does not provide detailed information on the status of the remaining two individuals or what procedural measures will be taken against them.

Investigation continues

The guilt of the arrested individuals has not yet been confirmed by a court verdict. The allegations against them are suspicions based on investigation and prosecution materials.

In the next stage, it is expected to be determined whether the bets influenced the results, whether the clubs suffered damages, or if other individuals were involved in the process.

This case could become one of the largest betting investigations in Turkish football. The biggest question remains whether the officials who bet on their own club's matches had prior knowledge of the results.