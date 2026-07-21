Amazon error leads to customer receiving five Intel processors instead of one

An unexpected technical glitch in the e-commerce giant Amazon's system turned into a stroke of luck for a Japanese customer. A user who ordered a single Intel Core i5-14400 processor received a box from the courier containing five such units. This incident sparked widespread discussion on social media. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information from the publication ixbt.com, this situation likely occurred due to an error at a logistics center. It is assumed that warehouse staff registered the barcode on the factory packaging containing five processors as a single unit of goods. As a result, the system processed the entire box as a single order.

In Japan, the price of one Intel Core i5-14400 processor is approximately 36,000 yen (about 220 USD). This means the customer received hardware with a total value exceeding 1,100 USD, which is five times the value of the amount paid.

Honesty or free profit?

Social media users advised the customer to take advantage of the situation by selling the extra processors or keeping them. However, the Japanese customer made an unexpected decision, contacting Amazon customer support to explain the situation.

Company representatives acknowledged the error and asked the customer to return the four extra processors. The customer agreed to the company's request and returned the valuable hardware that had arrived as a "gift" to the warehouse. This event generated significant interest both in the tech world and from the perspective of consumer culture.

Intel Core i5-14400 technical capabilities

This processor is currently one of the most popular models among mid-range PC builders. Its main technical specifications are as follows:

10 cores (6 performance P-cores and 4 energy-efficient E-cores);

16 threads;

Designed for the LGA 1700 platform;

20 MB cache memory;

Maximum clock frequency reaches up to 4.7 GHz.

There is also high demand for Intel's 14th generation processors in the Uzbekistan market. Although large platforms like Amazon have restrictions on direct shipping to the country, such hardware can be purchased through local retailers and services. This case in Japan proves once again that human factors or technical malfunctions can be costly even in automated systems.