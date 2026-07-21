Major Shift in Hollywood: Paramount Acquires Warner Bros. Discovery

·44·Technology
Major Shift in Hollywood: Paramount Acquires Warner Bros. Discovery

One of the largest deals in the history of the global entertainment industry is on the verge of completion. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), a media giant struggling with years of financial difficulties and billions of dollars in debt, has decided to sell its assets to Paramount. This mega-deal is expected to completely reshape the balance of power not only in Hollywood but in the entire global media market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

WBD had been on the brink of crisis for a long time due to declining cable television audiences and fierce competition among streaming platforms. The company's management put its shares up for sale to implement strategic changes. Initially, Netflix was leading the race. Although the streaming giant offered $82.7 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery's studios and streaming services, the situation took an unexpected turn in the end.

The Battle of Billions and Paramount's Victory

At the end of February, Paramount, led by David Ellison, made a surprise move, offering $111 billion for all assets. This offer proved much more attractive than Netflix's option, as it includes not only the studios but also television gems like HBO, CNN, and HGTV, as well as a video game division. It is worth noting that Paramount itself was recently acquired by Ellison with the support of Oracle founder and one of the world's richest people, Larry Ellison.

This deal was approved by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in June. However, an unexpected obstacle arose in mid-July. Attorneys general from 12 states filed a lawsuit to prevent a monopoly in the entertainment market. Currently, a federal judge has temporarily halted the deal, and the legality of the process is being reviewed.

Future Changes and Consequences

If this deal is finalized, the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will possess unprecedented power in the global market. This is also significant for developing markets, as the merger of HBO Max (now Max) and Paramount+ services will directly affect content quality and its global distribution. Viewers may be able to watch both blockbusters like "Game of Thrones" and "Mission: Impossible" through a single platform.

For now, investors and analysts are awaiting the outcome of the court proceedings. Netflix, for its part, had intended to continue the fight to reassure investors by offering $27.75 in cash per share, but Paramount's overall package looks much more substantial. It is clear that debates over whether the merger of Hollywood's largest studios will stifle competition or, conversely, trigger a new technological revolution will continue for a long time.

Warner BrosParamountHBONetflixHollywood
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