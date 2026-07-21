De Paul after the final: "This will hurt for a long time"

Argentina national team midfielder Rodrigo De Paul addressed the fans following the defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. The player expressed deep regret over failing to bring the World Cup back to Argentina, while emphasizing that the love for the national team remains undiminished even in difficult moments.

TheArgentines lost the decisive match to Spain 0-1 and were unable to defend their championship title.

"You deserved to feel this again"

In a post on his social media page, De Paul wrote that the greatest pain is not being able to bring the World Cup trophy back to the country.

"The most painful thing is that we could not bring the World Cup trophy back to our country. If anyone deserved to feel these emotions once more, it was you," the player said.

In his view, no matter how painful the defeat, the bond between the Argentine fans and the national team is not limited to the result of a single tournament.

A bond stronger than the trophy

The midfielder noted that some time after the final, the team began to feel the fans' support and loyalty to the national team even more deeply.

"A few hours later, we began to understand that your connection with the national team is on a different level than just a trophy. That is exactly what I am finding solace in during these difficult times," De Paul wrote.

For the player, the fans' attitude has become the main pillar in overcoming the difficult feelings after the defeat.

He also responded to critics

In his address, De Paul also mentioned those who were waiting for the Argentina national team's failure and those who spread various conspiracy theories during the World Cup.

He believes that some expressed negative attitudes toward the team because they could not understand the unique emotional bond between Argentine fans and the players.

"Our smiles bother them, who we are bothers them. But everything we did confirmed that the passion and love for the national team jersey overcome everything," he said.

"I am prouder than ever to be Argentine"

He did not hide that the defeat in the final would remain a painful memory for De Paul for a long time. Nevertheless, he specifically noted that he is proud of the national team and his homeland.

"This will continue to hurt for a long time. But today, more than ever, I am proud to be Argentine," the player concluded.

Played seven matches in the World Cup

Rodrigo De Paul, who represents Inter Miami, played in all seven matches for the Argentina national team at the 2026 World Cup.

The midfielder provided one assist during the tournament and played a key role in the team's run to the final.

Although Argentina could not retain the title, De Paul's message once again showed that for the players, the national team jersey is not just a sports uniform, but a symbol that connects them with millions of fans.