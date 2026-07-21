Snap reaches settlement in social media addiction lawsuit

Snap, the parent company of the Snapchat platform, has become the latest tech giant to reach a settlement in a lawsuit regarding the harmful effects of social media on the mental health of children and young people. The trial was scheduled to begin later this month, but the parties decided to resolve the dispute through a mutual agreement. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Bloomberg, Snap has confirmed the settlement, but its financial terms and details have not yet been disclosed. This case is part of a broader wave of lawsuits filed against major companies over the negative impact of social media on adolescent health.

Recently, TikTok also reached a settlement with plaintiffs in the same case. Ahead of a jury trial in Los Angeles, TikTok managed to resolve its liability. YouTube has also chosen the path of settlement, leaving Meta as the only remaining defendant in this case.

Child safety and legal precedents

The situation for Meta appears significantly more complex. Earlier this year, the company lost a similar lawsuit regarding child safety in New Mexico. This was recorded as Meta's first formal legal defeat in this area. In March, a Los Angeles court found Meta and Google liable, ordering them to pay $6 million in damages to the victim.

These court rulings are triggering a new wave of lawsuits against social media platforms worldwide. Plaintiffs are challenging the addictive nature of these platforms and the impact of algorithms on youth mental health, particularly the increase in feelings of depression and anxiety.

Given the popularity of apps like Snapchat and TikTok among users in Uzbekistan, such international court rulings are also of significant importance for the local audience. As a result of such pressure, companies are being forced to strengthen safety measures on their platforms and expand parental control features.

Experts believe that such settlements and court rulings could lead to a fundamental redesign of social media in the future. Companies are expected to revise their algorithms and create safer environments for young users to avoid future litigation costs.