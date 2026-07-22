Temperatures in Murmansk Region to Drop to −2°C at Night

·38·World
Temperatures in Murmansk Region to Drop to −2°C at Night

A sharp contrast in air temperature is expected in the Murmansk region. While some areas may warm up to +19°C during the day, temperatures could drop to −2°C at night.

According to forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected across the region. However, the changeable weather and night frosts require caution from local residents.

Colder weather in eastern regions

In most parts of the Murmansk region, nighttime temperatures are forecast to be around +5...+10°C.

In the east of the region, nighttime temperatures will drop to +1...+6°C. In some areas, the cold may intensify, with thermometers potentially showing −2°C.

During the day, the air will warm up significantly, with temperatures ranging between +14...+19°C.

No significant precipitation expected

Despite the changeable weather in the region, no heavy rain or other significant precipitation is forecast.

The wind will blow mainly from the south and southeast. Due to the large difference between day and night temperatures, the chill may be felt more strongly in the morning and evening.

Murmansk city to warm up to +18°C during the day

Variable weather will persist in Murmansk city. There will be no significant precipitation, and the wind will blow from the south.

Temperatures in the city:

  • at night +6...+8°C;

  • during the day +16...+18°C are expected.

Preparation for night frosts is recommended

Although relatively warm air is observed during the day, temperatures drop sharply at night, especially in the eastern part of the region.

In some areas, frosts down to −2°C may affect plants and products stored outdoors. Therefore, residents are advised not to dress lightly based on daytime warmth and to account for nighttime cold.

MurmanskWeatherForecastRussiaTemperature
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Trump Imposes 50 Percent Tariff on Canadian GoodsTrump Imposes 50 Percent Tariff on Canadian GoodsToday, 06:15AI actress to star in her first major feature filmAI actress to star in her first major feature filmToday, 05:47Ferran Torres drops World Cup trophy replicaFerran Torres drops World Cup trophy replicaToday, 05:43178 million dollar watch sold for a record price178 million dollar watch sold for a record priceToday, 05:38Obese man carried up 10,000 steps on a stretcher in India sparks online debateObese man carried up 10,000 steps on a stretcher in India sparks online debateToday, 05:29Father who takes his daughter to school in a wheelchair despite his disability captures everyone's attention!Father who takes his daughter to school in a wheelchair despite his disability captures everyone's attention!Today, 05:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?