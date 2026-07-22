Temperatures in Murmansk Region to Drop to −2°C at Night

A sharp contrast in air temperature is expected in the Murmansk region. While some areas may warm up to +19°C during the day, temperatures could drop to −2°C at night.

According to forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected across the region. However, the changeable weather and night frosts require caution from local residents.

Colder weather in eastern regions

In most parts of the Murmansk region, nighttime temperatures are forecast to be around +5...+10°C.

In the east of the region, nighttime temperatures will drop to +1...+6°C. In some areas, the cold may intensify, with thermometers potentially showing −2°C.

During the day, the air will warm up significantly, with temperatures ranging between +14...+19°C.

No significant precipitation expected

Despite the changeable weather in the region, no heavy rain or other significant precipitation is forecast.

The wind will blow mainly from the south and southeast. Due to the large difference between day and night temperatures, the chill may be felt more strongly in the morning and evening.

Murmansk city to warm up to +18°C during the day

Variable weather will persist in Murmansk city. There will be no significant precipitation, and the wind will blow from the south.

Temperatures in the city:

at night +6...+8°C;

during the day +16...+18°C are expected.

Preparation for night frosts is recommended

Although relatively warm air is observed during the day, temperatures drop sharply at night, especially in the eastern part of the region.

In some areas, frosts down to −2°C may affect plants and products stored outdoors. Therefore, residents are advised not to dress lightly based on daytime warmth and to account for nighttime cold.